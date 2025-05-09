Colorado Springs Catholics pray for new pope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The announcement of the new pope added energy to the daily mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral in Colorado Springs.

“Wow! first American pope. That's fantastic,” said Deacon and Colorado Springs Resident, Rick Athey.

The announcement about Pope Leo happened less than an hour before the mass and many worshippers arrived not knowing the full details of the election.

Most said they've been praying for an inspired leader.

“I just believe God has his hand on us and this new pope, I believe God will lead him and direct him where we should be in our faith,” said Colorado Springs resident, Virginia Garcia.

The priest administering the mass rallied quickly and recognized the new pope multiple times in prayers and the homily.

“We celebrate the election of our new pope, Pope Leo the 14th.”

