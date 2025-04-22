Colorado Springs Catholics mourn Pope Francis

COLORADO SPRINGS — The passing of Pope Francis brought extra people and added prayers to the regularly scheduled Monday mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Colorado Springs.

“This is where people come. This is our faith, and this is where we find comfort,” said Colorado Springs resident, Connie Whittaker.

“I'm going to spend a few hours in front of the Blessed Sacrament to pray for him and attend the noon mass,” said Colorado Springs Resident, Angie Stattman.

Just a day earlier, Pope Francis was well enough to appear at Saint Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday. His followers are also well aware of his on-going health issues.

“There was a bit of comfort to believe that, okay, he can now rest,” said Whittaker. "He did his job and he worked hard at it.”

The Pope’s passing was noted at the start of the mass and he was included in multiple prayers. Before and after the mass, many were happy to talk about his influence.

Whittaker said, “I think the thing that I appreciated... the most was he was very much the poor man's Pope.”

“He was faithful. He cares about the poor, he cares for the disenfranchised,” said Stattman. “So, we need more leaders like him.”

In the tradition of faith, the prayers for the Pope during the mass were less about him being gone and more about his spirit moving on in peace.

