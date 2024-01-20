Colorado Springs awarded grant for Transition Assistance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new grant will help people experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing. Colorado Springs was one of seven cities across the United States that was selected by the program DollarWise to get the $10,000 grant.

The grant is awarded by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. According to their website, DollarWise believes in helping residents thrive economically. To learn more about the program, visit the U.S. Conference of Mayors Website.

The money from the grant will help fund the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), which is managed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Division of Community and Public Health.

The program offers job aid programs and assistance in getting necessary documents for housing, including ID's and birth certificates.

To learn more about TAP, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

