Colorado Springs and Pueblo honor the fallen on Memorial Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — This Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs held a remembrance ceremony on Memorial Day. Members of the VFW Post 101 took part to remember all those who died serving our country.

As part of the remembrance, the group marched through the cemetery to the Civil War Memorial. Those who took part in the Memorial Day ceremony say that while many people enjoy the long weekend, it's important to remember what Memorial Day is about.

Evergreen Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in all of Colorado and was created back in the 1870's.

WATCH: Colorado Springs historic cemetery prepping for Memorial Day

Doug and Pamela Sterner, who were dedicated to preserving military history, came up with the name Home of Heroes for Pueblo.

The City of Pueblo wants to add Medal of Honor markers to road signs named after Pueblo's Medal of Honor recipients.

WATCH: Home of Heroes to revitalize Medal of Honor recipient's road signs

Pamela Sterner worked for Volunteers of America. She also helped draft the Stolen Valor Act, which makes it a crime to lie about earning a military Medal of Honor and benefit in some way because of it.

Doug Sterner is an Army veteran who wrote more than 150 books and is the curator of the Military Times Hall of Valor. During a local fair on July 4, 1993, four of Pueblo's Medal of Honor recipients were in attendance to introduce the term Home of Heroes for Pueblo.

"...When we began doing activities in 1993, there were 204 living Medal of Honor recipients," said Doug Sterner. "Pueblo was the only city in America with four living recipients of the Medal of Honor, one from World War II, two from Korea, one from Vietnam. So, it's a historic legacy that Pueblo had at that time."

Pueblo held its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Center for American Values, which is located on the Riverwalk. The community gathered to honor and remember the brave men and women who laid down their lives for our country.

During the ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the importance of Memorial Day and urging everyone to reflect on its true meaning.

Dix also spoke about the courage and dedication of our fallen heroes.

___





Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation this year Her IEP advocate said district violates senior activity participation Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.