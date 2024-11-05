Watch Now
Colorado Springs Airport announces 50% holiday parking discount

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you plan on flying out of the Colorado Springs Airport for the holidays, airport officials announced a 50% parking discount Monday.

Instead of paying $8 a day for long-term parking, it will now cost $4 a day. The discount will run from November 25 to December 1 and then again from December 20 to January 2.

Officials say no coupon is required, but travelers are encouraged to leave the parking lot through a manned booth to receive the discount.

