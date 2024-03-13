Colorado snowstorm: Xcel Energy prepares for potential outages as snow moves in

DENVER — Xcel Energy is preparing for the potential of power outages Thursday as a significant winter storm moves into Colorado.

Thursday’s storm could dump a foot or more of wet and heavy snow in some locations in the Denver metro area, likely causing dangerous travel conditions.

Xcel Energy is warning customers that the heavy snow likely to fall across the area can cause downed tree branches, leading to occasional power outages.

The utility company said it will have nearly 165 employees and crew members on standby throughout the storm so they can respond as quickly as possible and restore service.

It’s asking customers to report outages as soon as they occur so crews can get a jump on restoration work.

Xcel offers the following methods to report outages:

