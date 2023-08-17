Colorado ski areas, resorts begin to set opening dates for 2023-2024 season

Colorado ski areas and resorts are looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season and starting to set opening dates.

While a few places plan to open for the 2023-2024 season in October, most are aiming for November or December.

These dates may change depending on weather and conditions. This story will be updated.



Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort is preparing to open in mid-October of this year, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.

"Snow guns firing up. The giddiness of sliding on snow again. The thrill of adventuring to new heights in Bergman and Erickson Bowls. Unlock a winter of new adventures this season. It all starts... soon! We are planning to open as early as possible in October. Ski ya there!" the resort said in a Wednesday morning Tweet.

An exact date is not yet available.

Keystone opened for skiing in 2022 on Oct. 28.

Vail

Vail is set to open on Nov. 10, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.

Beaver Creek Resort

Beaver Creek is set to open for the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 22, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge is set to open on Nov. 10, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Crested Butte is set to open on Nov. 22, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.

Steamboat Resort

Steamboat Resort said it will open for the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 22.

The mountain opened for skiers and snowboarders last year on Nov. 23.

Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

The ski area opened in 2022 on Oct. 23 after A-Basin officials reported that there was enough snow on the High Noon run to open. It was the first mountain in the state to open to skiing in 2022.

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Nov. 14.

Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Nov. 3.

Echo Mountain

Echo Mountain has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Dec. 10.

Eldora

Eldora has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Nov. 18 in 2022.

Cooper

Cooper has not announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

In 2022, Cooper opened on Dec. 7.

Winter Park Resort

Winter Park has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Oct. 31, which was the earliest date on record for the mountain.

Aspen Snowmass (Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, Snowmass)

The resorts have not yet announced when they plan to open for the 2023-2024 season.

In 2022, Aspen Mountain opened on Nov. 24, Aspen Highlands opened on Dec. 10, Buttermilk opened on Dec. 17 and Snowmass opened on Nov. 24.

Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Dec. 10 in 2022.

Hesperus Ski Area

The ski area has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Dec. 17 in 2022.

Howelsen Hill Ski Area

Purgatory has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Nov. 26 in 2022.

Monarch

Monarch has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Dec. 1 in 2022.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Powderhorn has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Nov. 25 in 2022.

Purgatory Resort

Purgatory has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

It opened on Nov. 19 in 2022.

Silverton Mountain

Silverton has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Dec. 29.

Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort

Sunlight has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Dec. 9.

Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Last year, it opened on Nov. 24.

