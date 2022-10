Colorado ski and snowboard opening dates 2022

As we head deeper into fall, you may be purchasing your ski passes or thinking about those first runs of the season. Weather permitting, here is a full list of Colorado ski and snowboard area opening dates for 2022.

The battle will be fought for the first to open between Keystone and Arapahoe Basin. Loveland Ski Area is also hoping to open ASAP.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates Fall 2022 (subject to change):



Arapahoe Basin ASAP Aspen Mountain Nov. 24 Aspen Highlands Dec. 10 Buttermilk Dec. 17 Beaver Creek Nov. 23 Breckenridge Nov. 11 Cooper Nov. 14 Copper Mountain Dec. 7 Crested Butte Nov. 23 Echo Mountain Late Nov. or early Dec. Eldora Nov. 18 Granby Ranch Dec. 10 Hesperus TBD Howelson Hill Nov. 26 Kendall Mountain Dec. 16 Keystone ASAP Loveland Ski Area Late October Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Nov. 25 Purgatory Nov. 19 Silverton Heli Ski: Nov. 25, Guided: Dec. 29 Snowmass Nov. 24 Steamboat Nov. 23 Sunlight Dec. 9 Telluride Nov. 24 Vail Nov. 11 Winter Park TBD Wolf Creek TBD

