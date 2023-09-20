Watch Now
Colorado Sen. Faith Winter hospitalized with head injury after bicycle accident

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Sen. Faith Winter speaks before Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications during a ceremony with bill sponsors and supporters Friday, April 14, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 20, 2023
DENVER — Colorado Sen. Faith Winter has been hospitalized after a bicycle accident Tuesday.

The associate majority leader was riding her bike to the State Capitol in the afternoon when she hit a curb in an attempt to avoid a large truck, according to a statement posted to her Twitter account.

Winter — who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident — sustained a head injury and underwent surgery at UC Health to relieve pressure on her brain. Her friends and family said Winter is “recovering with a good prognosis.”

The statement thanked the staff at UC Health and urged bicyclists to wear a helmet.

“Please use this as a reminder to always wear a helmet and share the road with bicyclists,” the statement read.

Her fellow Democrats elected her to the position of the third-ranking Senate leader earlier this month.

