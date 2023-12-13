Colorado Roadmap 2026: Governor Polis wants Southern Colorado included

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Governor Jared Polis wants to bring attention to his just released, Roadmap to a Future Colorado 2026.

The vision for the future uses Colorado’s 150th anniversary as a benchmark in planning for the state’s future.

During a visit to an affordable housing complex in Colorado Springs called The Commons, Polis said housing is one of the most pressing issues in the state.

“It’s almost the number one issue out of people’s mouths, you know ‘we love Colorado,’ but it costs too much to live here. The biggest cost people experience is housing.”

Along with affordable housing the roadmap addresses the issues of transportation, and preserving natural resources like water and open spaces.

“[It’s] about making Colorado’s future more affordable, more sustainable, and more livable,” said Polis.

The Governor’s roadmap focuses on six key areas:

Saving people money on housing while increasing the housing supply

Streamlining processes

Increasing access to transit

Improving air quality through strategic planning

Protecting Colorado’s water and open space

Supporting local businesses and communities

Clickhereto see a brief of the Colorado Roadmap 2026.

