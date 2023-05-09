Colorado property tax assessments spike: You can appeal

EL PASO COUNTY — New property tax assessments in Colorado spiked.

44% countywide was our average,” said El Paso County Assessor, Mark Flutcher, “And that's a number we've never seen before.”

Pueblo County assessments up 37%; Teller County up 45%; and Fremont County 35%.

The increase is the result of the hot real estate market in Colorado during 2021 and 2022.

Anyone can appeal the new appraisal if they think there is a mistake.

“The easiest way though is to go to our website, you search for your parcel, once you pull up your parcel there's a button on there to appeal it,” said Flutcher, “There's also a button on there called Comper and it's a really good mapping software that will show you sales of homes similar to yours in your neighborhood. So you can get an idea of why we based your value on that particular price.”

