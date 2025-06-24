Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocate moose found near Cottonwood Creek

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers immobilized and relocated a 650 pound bull moose Tuesday.

The moose was hiding near Cottonwood Creek Park, which is located near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive in Colorado Springs.

With help from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, CPW says they cooled the moose with water and placed it in a trailer.

CPW says they gave the moose a wake-up drug and relocated it to a better habitat in their Southeast Region.

