Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocate moose found near Cottonwood Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers immobilized and relocated a 650 pound bull moose Tuesday.

Our officers responded near Cottonwood Creek Park in Colorado Springs today, where we immobilized and relocated a ~650lb bull moose. Can you spot the moose in the first photo? They are great at hide and seek. pic.twitter.com/94Lbhfy8Hu — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 24, 2025

The moose was hiding near Cottonwood Creek Park, which is located near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Rangewood Drive in Colorado Springs.

With help from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, CPW says they cooled the moose with water and placed it in a trailer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW says they gave the moose a wake-up drug and relocated it to a better habitat in their Southeast Region.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.