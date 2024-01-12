Colorado Parks and Wildlife now accepting applications for 2024 shooting range projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications for shooting range grants through Mar. 15.

An estimated $750,000 will be available in the 2024 grant cycle, which can help contribute to the program which is already the largest project of its kind, according to a news release.

The Shooting Range Development Project (SRDP), will be distributing the money to a shooting range in El Paso County, and another located in Teller County.

The SRDP will be working alongside the United States Forest Service to coordinate how the funding will be allocated, following some concerns raised by the United States Forest Service.

The United States Forest Service had two meetings in November of 2023 regarding the future of the project, as they saw several incidents inhibiting the safety of the public.

WATCH: PROPOSED CHANGES CREATE CONFLICT IN TELLER COUNTY

United States Forest Service hosted a meeting about future of dispersed target shooting in Southern Colorado

The forest service says that due to these changes, and the "unacceptable risk" to public safety related to shooting-related wildfires, injuries, and at least one death, as well as rising numbers of conflicts and resource damage, changes are necessary and will be coming.

Previous improvements at several shooting ranges included taller berms and backstops, better lighting and electrical connections, ADA access, new firing lines and shade structures, and the development of new shooting ranges.

With such potential for volatility, resources must be attributed to continue to improve the safety, accessibility, and quality of the shooting ranges.

Further information on how the funding has been distributed and used to improve and expand shooting range projects can be found here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.