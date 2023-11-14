United States Forest Service hosting meetings about future of dispersed target shooting in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The United States Forest Service says that two meetings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday on the future of shooting ranges, and dispersed target shooting in Southern Colorado.

In a news release, the forest service said that the exponential growth that Denver and Colorado Springs have seen in recent years also comes with an increase in outdoor recreation including target shooting.

The forest service says that due to these changes, and the "unacceptable risk" to public safety related to shooting-related wildfires, injuries, and at least one death, as well as rising numbers of conflicts and resource damage, changes are necessary and will be coming.

The forest service is proposing building at least one shooting range in The Pikes Peak, South Park, and South Platte Ranger Districts. According to the group, seven sites have already been analyzed for suitability.

The forest service is also considering closing parts of the Pike National Forest determined inappropriate for dispersed target shooting related to public safety, risk to infrastructure, or private property.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting that will begin from Tuesday 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For those who would like to attend the meeting in person, Wednesday's meeting will be located at the Teller County Sheriff's Office from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The forest service says that the purpose of these meetings is to provide project context to the public and go over the proposed actions. News 5 will be in attendance at the virtual meeting and will update this article as we learn more about the coming changes.

