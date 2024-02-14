Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to talk about the future of Mountain Lion management

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is inviting you to a meeting to hear about the proposed new management plan for mountain lions on the eastern side of the Continental Divide.

CPW says mountain lions in Colorado have been managed on a smaller scale, similar to deer and elk in the state. Current research says mountain lions should be managed on a different scale.

Studies by CPW biologists in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana have helped wildlife managers set harvest objectives.

Three different meetings will be held in the upcoming weeks from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Below is a list of the dates and locations for those meetings:



Friday, February 23: Trinidad State College - Sullivan Center, 600 Prospect St. Trinidad, Colo.

Monday, February 26: Pathfinder Park Event Center, 6655 State Highway 115, Florence, Colo.

Thursday, March 7: Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. Colorado Springs, Colo.

There will also be two virtual meetings for the Northeast Region from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The dates for those are listed below:

Thursday, February 29 - Click here to register

Wednesday, March 6 - Click here to register

Each of the meetings will start with an overview of the mountain lion population on the east slope and the issues they are facing. CPW staff will talk about both the goals of the plan and a timeline for the project.

Those attending the meetings will then have the opportunity to talk to the following:



CPW terrestrial biologists

wildlife managers

carnivore experts

CPW hopes this effort will build on the development of the West Slope management plan, which went into effect in 2020.

When the East Slope management plan is in place, CPW says it will guide biologists and wildlife managers in maintaining a stable mountain lion population east of the Continental Divide.

To learn more about the East Slope Mountain Lion Plan public meetings, visit Engage CPW's Website.

