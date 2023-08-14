Colorado nature photographer John Fielder dies after battle with cancer

DENVER — Acclaimed Colorado nature photographer John Fielder died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 73.

The Summit Daily News first reported his death on Saturday.

Since 1973, Fielder worked to become a premier landscape photographer, snapping more than 200,000 photos of Colorado's varied ecosystems and terrains.

He donated his life's work to Colorado in January 2023. History Colorado is responsible for the collection, which includes more than 5,000 of Fielder's photographs from every county in the state.

Fielder was also an environmentalist, fighting to protect the state’s natural wonders. His work helped influence the passing of laws that protect public lands in Colorado — such as Congress’ Colorado Wilderness Act of 1993 and the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund — and beyond, History Colorado added.

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement after learning of Fielder's death:

“I am saddened by the loss of John Fielder, who captured Colorado’s iconic beauty during his 50 years as a nature photographer. His unique talent and work allowed him to showcase our state to millions across the world and he will be dearly missed,” said Governor Polis. “My condolences to his family and friends. I hope that we can all follow his example to appreciate and preserve our outdoor lands.”

