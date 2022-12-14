Colorado man sentenced after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography

WASHINGTON, DC — A 43-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Shaun Marvin was sentenced to eight years on a charge of distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 9. After his prison term, he will have 10 years of supervised release.

Based on the investigation into Marvin's crimes, officials learned that he had joined a chat group online that traded child pornography. He distributed multiple images of sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers, to members of the group, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

When law enforcement seized Marvin's digital devices, they found more than 25,000 images of child pornography.

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case.

This case was brought before a judge as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was created in 2006.

No other details on the case were immediately available.