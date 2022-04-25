Colorado man dies after setting himself on fire in front of Supreme Court building

WASHINGTON — A Colorado man has died after setting himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the nation’s capital Friday night.

Officials identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder. He was airlifted to a hospital after the incident. Police said Saturday that the man had died.

The incident occurred on the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building around 6:30 p.m. No one else was injured.

It's unclear what prompted the Boulder man to set himself on fire. Information pertaining to Bruce's background is not yet fully known.

The man's neighbors told Denver7 that they are unsure how Bruce made it to Washington since he was unable to drive.

They said a childhood accident left Bruce with an injured leg and head injuries.