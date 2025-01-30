Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill to require all school districts to implement cellphone use policy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill requiring all school districts to implement a cellphone use policy.

Lawmakers argue that cellphone use in the classroom leads to the following:



mental health issues

lower test scores

less retention of material

The bill would not ban cellphones, it would just require districts to adopt a policy on cellphone use.

Colorado Springs School District 11 implemented its first ‘no phone’ policy last August. All students must lock their phones in magnetic pouches for a whole day.

“Anytime there’s a change, it’s tough,” said Addie Arnell, Principal of Coronado High School.

Arnell says the policy changed social interaction among students.

“Kids are interacting a lot more. Hallways are actually louder. Our kids self-reported that our engagement is up and their sense of belonging was up,” said Arnell.

She says teachers have noticed a jump in academic achievement. However, Arnell says parents have mixed feelings about the phone policy.

“There’s always a little bit of concern of safety… can I reach my students?” said Arnell.

In an emergency, the district says parents could call the school directly to get in touch with students.

“I would recommend it. I enjoy seeing kids laughing and talking to each other,” said Arnell.

Colorado’s Attorney General also announced Wednesday that seven school districts across the state, including Pueblo County District 70, will receive grant money to test and enact cellphone policies.

