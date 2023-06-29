Colorado is officially free of drought conditions, Only 3% of the state is abnormally dry

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to the US Drought Monitor only about 3% of Colorado is abnormally dry. Colorado is completely drought-free. These conditions are very different from June 2022 when most of Colorado was either in a severe or moderate drought.

The LaRosa Produce and Goods is a family-owned orchard in Palisade Colorado. They cooperate with different farmers and growers in Palisade. Jason LaRosa brings the fresh fruit and produces it to Colorado Springs to sell it. Peaches, plums, apricots, and cherries are just a few of the juicy fruits LaRosa sells at the farmer's market.

LaRosa said the produce relies heavily on water from the Colorado River and rainfall. So far they have had a successful growing season this year.

“It's been a good season, actually. A lot of rain, which we really needed” LaPosa said. “So we're looking good this year for peaches,” LaRosa said.

LaRosa said last year was a little harder because of the bad drought conditions. Farmers and growers have to adjust to weather conditions. LaRosa said when there is a drought, they try to preserve and use less water.

“We don't try to water as much, which will make the fruit not as big as it should be. It slows the growth of the trees. It's just it's just a bad thing all the way around with no water,” LaRosa said.

LaRosa said during the drought last year they did not have a decrease in the amount of peaches they produced but if the drought happened again this year, crops would have been affected.

“No, it didn't affect us badly, but if it was to go on or continue into this year, it would have shown effect,” LaRosa said.

LaRosa also said that the warm temperatures are good for produce as well.

“The heat is always good for the produce. It always sweetens it up, makes it ripe and ready to eat. So the heat we don't mind. It's just if we don't have the water, we mind that,” LaRosa said.

LaRosa is selling fresh produce every day at their stand on the corner of Peterson Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.

