Colorado higher education institutions to waive application fees next week

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The seventh annual Colorado Free Application Day campaign returns as a three-day event from October 15 to October 17, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Free Application Day encourages those who live in Colorado to continue their education beyond high school.

All 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado and several private institutions will be participating in the event.

The event kicks off Colorado Applies Month, which is a statewide campaign that encourages high school juniors and seniors to explore a path after high school.

Once students choose a goal, they are connected to resources and tools to help them achieve it.

The City of Manitou Springs says this push is also designed to increase FAFSA completion rates. It also aims to support low-income and first-generation students.

According to 2021 numbers from the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) Pathways to Prosperity Report, almost 50% of high school graduates enrolled in a post-secondary education the fall after graduation.

“Our workforce demands that Coloradans are equipped with a postsecondary education and Colorado Free Application Days brings us one step closer to achieving that,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “As we look ahead, our economy depends on a workforce that has the skills to fill the most in-demand jobs and careers of tomorrow.”

The 2023 Colorado Talent Pipeline Report identified more than 90% of Colorado's Tier 1 top jobs and more than 60% of Tier 2 top jobs require a credential beyond high school.

The City of Manitou Springs says only about 60% of Coloradans between the ages of 25 and 64 hold a postsecondary credential, which indicates a supply and demand gap.

To learn more about Colorado Free Application Day, visit CDHE's website.

