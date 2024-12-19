Colorado Governor Jared Polis tours Pueblo's Real-Time Crime Center Wednesday

PUEBLO — Governor Jared Polis toured Pueblo's Real-Time Crime Center Wednesday with Mayor Heather Graham and Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller.

He was able to see some of the technological enhancements that the Pueblo Police Department is using to keep the community safer, including mobile cameras used at big events like the Colorado State Fair.

"The presence does seem to have an effect," said Sgt. Jeremy Matthews with the Pueblo Police Department. "People are still going to do crime... people are out there doing what they're going to do. But, the ones that have a choice of where to do it are not doing it under the cameras as much."

As News5 has previously reported, the Pueblo Police Department has also launched a program to allow the community to register their own home security cameras to the system.

For more information about the program or to sign up, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

Governor Polis also visited the Village at Solid Rock in Colorado Springs Wednesday in an effort to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

