Pueblo Police Department expands Real-Time Crime Center to use privately owned cameras

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo has announced an expansion to the Pueblo Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center as part of the Community Connect Program.

“The Pueblo Police Department is excited to launch the first phase of Community Connect, furthering our department’s efforts to find innovative ways to partner with the community and fight crime." Pueblo Police Department Chief of Police Chris Noeller

Phase One of the Community Connect Program will allow businesses and residents to connect their privately owned cameras to the police department's crime center.

People who register their cameras can choose the level of integration with the program.

If an incident occurs, registered camera owners will receive an email from the Real Time Crime Center requesting footage.

According to officials, the cameras will not be continuously monitored.

Camera registration begins Monday, December 16, which will allow the Real Time Crime Center to know their locations.

“Decreased crime rates create safer, more welcoming spaces for citizens, visitors, and businesses alike and is key to the revitalization of the neighborhoods across our great city."



“Supporting our business community is one of my top priorities as mayor, and I am glad to see our Police Department continue to find new ways to address these issues.” Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham

The city plans on implementing Phase Two of Community Connect in Spring 2025 - allowing residents and businesses to share live video feeds with the Real Time Crime Center.





