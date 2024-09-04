Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs property tax bill into law Wednesday

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis signed a property tax bill into law Wednesday. The measures passed during a special session of the general assembly, which was called by the governor to address high taxes.

According to the governor's office, the bill lowers assessment rates and slightly lowers revenue caps. It also raises school revenue sharing rates.

Proponents say they are committed to protecting funding for institutions such as the following:



schools

parks

libraries

This bill was part of a deal struck by legislators to keep two initiatives off of the November ballot, aiming to cut taxes.

You can learn more about how property taxes are calculated in Colorado below:

How are property taxes calculated in CO? It's changed

