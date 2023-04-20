Colorado Gator Farm planning to open by May following deadly fire

MOSCA, CO — The Colorado Gator Farm plans to reopen following a deadly fire that claimed the lives of many lizards, snakes, tortoises, cats, and parrots on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the farm said it had plans to reopen tentatively by May 1st, a limited opening may come this weekend if possible.

Fortunately, with the help of the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department, the farm was able to rescue dwarf caimans and several turtles from the fire.

"We have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this. Can't change it we just have to deal with it and go on," the owners wrote on Facebook.

