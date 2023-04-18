Early morning fire guts building at Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca

MOSCA, Colorado — The owners of the Colorado Gators Reptile Park in Mosca confirmed an early morning fire gutted one of their buildings housing snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots, and cats.

According to the farm, members of the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department were able to rescue dwarf caimans and several turtles from the fire.

"All of the other alligators and crocodiles outside that building are fine, everything in the fish building the turtles and fish and sharks are fine," according to the owners.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire reported at 4:30 a.m., but an electrical source is suspected. Fire crews were able to prevent the flames from reaching other buildings.

"We have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this. Can't change it we just have to deal with it and go on," the owners wrote on Facebook.

How do gators survive in Colorado?

The Colorado Gators Reptile Park is a one-of-a-kind place in Colorado that's home to hundreds of alligators, and other types of reptiles.

Located just north of the Great Sand Dunes in Mosca, it's about a three-hour drive from Colorado Springs. What began as an 80-acre tilapia farm in the late 1970s is now a one-of-a-kind animal rescue sanctuary.

"Because of the geothermal water constantly flowing through the whole operation, the alligators are actually warmer here in the winter-time than they are in Florida," said General Manager Jay Young.

That's because the water that flows throughout the reptile park is 87 degrees warm at the source, no matter the time of the year.

As a visitor, you're not likely to turn into gator bait, but you will get to hold one if you'd like.

"We have four different species of crocodiles here now, caiman most of also which are rescues, and about 280 alligators," said Young.

"A lot of what we try to do here is to educate the public. We don't want people to buy certain reptiles as pets. Not all reptiles make good pets," said Young.

The gator and reptile park wants to help the public overcome fears, and at the same time, gain a deeper appreciation for these magnificent creatures.

