Colorado gas prices running below the national average

EL PASO COUNTY — Here in Colorado, gas prices are running below the national average. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in El Paso County is $2.86.

That's about 15 cents lower than the state average.

News5 chatted with some El Paso County drivers about the price of gas right now.

"I just get really excited," said Saundra Trafton, a driver. "Everything else is really expensive,... I like to pay cheaper prices for gas."

"I'm really happy about it," said Alex Rice, a driver. "It's a huge expense on a weekly basis when you are commuting, driving all over town, things like that so, it helps me a lot."

In Pueblo County, AAA shows gas prices are averaging about $2.89 a gallon.

