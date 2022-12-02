Colorado Department of Transportation issues high wind restrictions on I-25 Thursday evening

The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a high wind restriction on I-25 for high profile vehicles and light trailers.

The restriction is in effect from Exit 56, which is north of Walsenburg, to just north of Monument at County Line Rd.

#I25 northbound/southbound: High wind restriction between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 163 - County Line Road. https://t.co/mz1iMqTgYD — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 2, 2022

#I25 northbound/southbound: High wind restriction between Exit 56 - Redrock Road and Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch. https://t.co/tkQO130JNj — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 2, 2022

