Colorado Department of Transportation issues high wind restrictions on I-25 Thursday evening

CDOT issues a high wind restriction for high profile vehicles and light trailers on I-25 from north of Walsenburg to Monument
Posted at 9:22 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 23:54:30-05

The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a high wind restriction on I-25 for high profile vehicles and light trailers.

The restriction is in effect from Exit 56, which is north of Walsenburg, to just north of Monument at County Line Rd.

