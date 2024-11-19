Colorado Department of Education accepting applications for Purple Star Schools

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) is now accepting applications for its Purple Star Schools Program, which recognizes schools that serve and support military students and families.

WATCH: Purple Star Schools Program aims to help military families

"Colorado is home to many military families, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that their children feel welcomed, supported, and prepared for success in our schools," said Susana Córdova, Colorado's education commissioner. "The Purple Star Schools Program is a vital way for us to recognize schools that go above and beyond to address the challenges these students face.”

The Purple Star Schools Program, which was created through House Bill 24-1706, honors schools efforts to help military families through the following:



frequent relocations

adapting to new schools

parental deployments

In order for schools to be eligible, they must have the following:

a designated staff contact for military families

programs to help military-connected students adjust to their new schools

training staff on the needs of military-connected families

The application is open from now until Wednesday, December 18. Awards will be announced in March and will include a certificate of designation, which is valid for three years.

To fill out an application and to learn more about the program, visit CDE's website.

