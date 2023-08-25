Colorado COVID numbers suddenly on the rise

COVID numbers are suddenly on the rise after a low threat level through the summer.

Data just posted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows a jump of nearly a thousand reported positive cases in just one week.

Numbers from the CDC show numbers on the rise across the county.

The information has the attention of local Public Health Leaders

“What we can say, we're seeing you know, an increase in people who are severely affected by that who are either seeking care at a provider's office or hospitalized with that disease,” said El Paso County Public Health, Communicable Disease Program Manager, Haley Zachary.

It is no reason to panic.

Zachary explained, COVID has transitioned from pandemic to endemic, which means like flu, RSV, and other recurring illnesses it is expected.

An ongoing challenge with COVID is that it is unpredictable.

“What we're still trying to identify is the seasonality and the trend of that disease,” said Zachary.

An element this COVID increase shares with other illnesses is it is happening at the end of summer of kids go back to school.

“Every year at the beginning of school, the school season, we start to see an increase in all kinds of different diseases, respiratory as well as other types,” said Zachary.

To slow and prevent further spread, the advice for all communicable diseases is to stay home if you are sick and follow good hygiene etiquette.

