Colorado Court of Appeals rules against Huerfano County Sheriff's Office

HUERFANO COUNTY — We're learning of a state court of appeals ruling Tuesday against the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office.

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruling says the office is responsible for at least 35 cases being dismissed due to improperly handled evidence.

It also says 3rd District Attorney Henry Solano filed suit against Sheriff Bruce Newman's office after detectives delayed handing over evidence for two years.

The ruling goes on to say those delays affected 37% of the cases the DA's Office processed from the county.

Chief Judge Gilbert Roman wrote that because the district attorney did not have that evidence, he could not meet court deadlines to share it with defense attorneys. That led the courts to dismiss numerous criminal cases, many involving serious felony charges.

