Colorado College announces keynote speaker for 2025 Commencement Ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College (CC) has announced the keynote speaker for their 2025 Commencement Ceremony, which is happening at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 18 at Ed Robson Arena.

Mike Shum, who is an alum from the Class of 2007 and an acclaimed independent filmmaker and journalist, will deliver the keynote address.

According to CC, Shum is a distinguished storyteller who is known for his documentaries and in-depth journalism. He has reported around the world covering social and political issues.

CC says Shum's work has been featured on the following major media outletss:



PBS

The New York Times

National Geographic

“As for serving as CC’s Commencement Speaker, I’m honored, and a bit stunned,” said Shum. “It’s an odd feeling returning to Colorado College in this way. I remember my own commencement speaker in 2007. I remember thinking what it would be like to leave the college and set off on a journey—live a life with adventures, experience, wins, losses, and heartbreak. I feel the full circle-ness of this moment. And I hope I can send these students off with some inspiration, some energy, maybe even hope.”

According to CC, Shum studied and built a career bridging investigative journalism and storytelling. They say his work often highlights underrepresented voices and sheds light on global challenges.

As a filmmaker, CC says Shum's projects have taken him to communities facing change with a focus on human resilience.

Shum was a producer and director of photography for the film Hondros. Netflix distributed the film after it premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

According to CC, Shum's collaborations with Al Jazeera Witness and PBS Frontline examined the following critical issues:



conflict

climate change

political polarization

Shum has been recognized with nominations and awards from the following:

the Emmy's

the NAACP

the National Association of Black Journalists

the Nieman Foundation's Worth Bingham Prize

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Shum back to Colorado College to inspire our graduating class,” said Interim President Manya Whitaker. “As an award-winning documentary filmmaker and journalist, his work—ranging from in-depth reporting on global conflicts to illuminating overlooked human stories—demonstrates the power of a liberal arts education in action. His dedication to humanity, storytelling, and global engagement reflects CC’s commitment to interdisciplinary inquiry and social impact to effect meaningful change in the world.”

Shum's contributions earned him the Spirit of Adventure Award from CC's Alumni Association Council during Homecoming last fall.

Shum is currently serving as a Nieman Journalism Fellow at Harvard University where CC says he is exploring the future of journalism and how storytelling can forge public trust.

For more information about the commencement, visit CC's website.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.