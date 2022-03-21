Colorado Burial Preserve accepted first composted human remains

FLORENCE — The Colorado Burial Preserve accepted Colorado's first composted human remains into their burial grounds. Participants were invited to work the soil back in the earth by spreading it over a sacred area on the property.

Colorado recently legalized human composting in May 2021. The bill came up in 2020, but with the pandemic- it didn't end up making it through.

The body is placed in a vessel with organic matter in a 4:1 ratio to the weight of the person. According to the bill the body is required to be converted using a container that accelerates biological decomposition, which is also known as a "natural reduction."

"There is nothing human anymore, it really is soil and it's full of nutrients that can really make a difference for the earth, and the land really does need reclamation and help," said Director of Pre Planning at Feldman Mortuary Jamie Sarche, "and it's really a way for our loved ones to go back and really invigorate it."

Families can choose to take home about an urn's worth of soil and can donate the rest.

"This sold will be used wherever the need is greatest but it's not traceable to a specific location we do have the option here," said Owner of Colorado Burial Preserve Emily Miller. "If someone wants to after the composting process is finished we can lay the soil to rest in a particular grave spot, they can still have a headstone and they can still come and see after the grasses and flowers are thriving on the site."

