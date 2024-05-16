Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Senior Alert for missing Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a man who is missing from Colorado Springs.

Willie Harris left his residence in Colorado Springs around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The CBI believes Harris is driving a 1997 purple Honda Accord with Colorado license plate 864UJX.

The vehicle was last seen driving northbound near I-25 and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Harris is described as an African American male with brown hair and black eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 205 pounds. The CBI says Harris was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green jacket and gray loafers.

The CBI says Harris suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is concerned for his safety.

If you have seen Harris, you are asked to call 911 or CSPD at (719)444-7000.

