Colorado bans drivers from holding or using phones while driving starting Jan 1

COLORADO — Starting on January 1, holding or using your phone while driving is illegal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the new Colorado law is to enhance road safety and reduce distracted driving crashes.

It says the new law expands the ban on using phones beyond just texting.

Under the Hands-Free law, penalties for violating the law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense.

If drivers repeat the violation, they could face higher fines and more license points.

Drivers told News5 they have seen too many drivers on the road driving carelessly, and they say it's scary to think it could lead to car accidents.

"Less people doing that, safer for everybody," one driver said.

There are ways to avoid possible penalties. Hands-free accessories are options. CDOT suggests using dashboard or phone mounts, Apple Carplay, Android Autoplay, or built-in care speaker systems.

Anthony Rivera, the owner of Quality Auto Performance says he hasn't seen more people buying hands-free accessories yet, but expects to see more later this year.

He says he welcomes the new law because it's personal to him.

"A couple of years ago, my son got hit by a girl who was texting while she was driving," said Rivera.

CDOT says if an officer sees a person driving carelessly while holding a phone, law enforcement can pull the driver over. The law applies even if you are stopped in traffic or at a light. You can only use your phone when you are in a parked car.

Drivers with commercial licenses, first responders, utility workers and code enforcement officers are exempt.

More than two dozen states like California, Idaho, and Washington already have hands-free laws.

You can find more information about Colorado's hands-free law on CDOT's website.

