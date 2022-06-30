Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade: How and where to watch the celebrations

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche found a way to bring the Stanley Cup to Denver once again and the state is ready to celebrate their win with a parade on Thursday morning.

You can watch the celebrations from the sidewalks of downtown Denver or from the comfort of your own home (or workplace — we won't tell anybody). Denver7 is partnering with Altitude Sports to bring you this coverage which you can watch on KOAA News5 streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Avalanche Stanley Cup gear in high demand ahead of Thursday's championship parade

The festivities start at 9 a.m. with a rally — including live music, an Avs season highlight reel, live video from the parade, and more — at Civic Center Park.

The parade, which will include the Avs players, coaches and management, E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Avalanche mascot Bernie, and Avalanche Ice Patrol, will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. It will proceed southeast on 17th to Broadway. It will then turn right onto Broadway and head south to Civic Center Park.

City and County of Denver Parade route for the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship celebration in Downtown Denver.

At the park, a program will honor the Avalanche team members and their win. This is expected to wrap up by 1 p.m.

On Thursday, the following streets will close due to the festivities:

14th Avenue between Delaware Street and Broadway from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Bannock Street from E. Colfax Avenue to 13th Avenue from 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cherokee Street from E. Colfax Avenue to 13th Avenue from 6 a.m.- 5 p.m.

17th Street from Wynkoop Street to Broadway, 8 a.m.-noon

Broadway from 17th Avenue to 13th Avenue, 8 a.m.-noon

What to know: Attending in person

Plan your route ahead of time and be prepared to arrive early, as hundreds of thousands of fans are expected on Thursday morning, according to the NHL. Because parking will be limited, the NHL recommends parking outside the core downtown area and walking to the parade route and rally. You can also take RTD to the downtown area. Click here for those details. Bicycling into downtown is also an option — just be sure to lock your bike to a rack. Scooters will also be available, but remember to not ride on sidewalks unless you're parking it.

If you're planning to attend in person, bring sunscreen, lots of water and your favorite Avs gear (definitely a hat!). Water will not be readily available. There is no seating.

Sign language interpreters and open captions are available for those who are deaf or hearing impaired at Civic Center Park. Anybody with mobility impairments can find designated areas to sit down along the parade route. Click here for details.

Alcohol, chairs, blankets, inflatable objects, cans and bottles, grills, umbrellas, air horns, animals, fireworks, large bags, drones, large cameras and tripods, laser pointers and skateboards and roller blades are not allowed. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

READ MORE: 'More titles than anybody this year': Denver arguably steals title of Hockeytown, USA

What to know: Watching from afar

KOAA News5 will carry Denver7 coverage of the parade and celebrations throughout the morning and afternoon. Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

READ MORE: Authorities say to be on the look out for counterfeit Stanley Cup merchandise