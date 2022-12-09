Colorado Avalanche Information center improves forecasting site

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is high avalanche danger in Colorado's mountains because of all the snow and wind this week.

It is reason for some extra caution if you have plans in the high country

“It's a good thing for everybody to know a little bit about avalanches,” said Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director, Ethan Greene.

The avalanche forecasting center has been working with other avalanche pros and software developers on a newly reworked site.

“It's a new technology,” said Green.

The update allows forecasters to alter mapping boundaries to better show where avalanche conditions are dangerous.

Previously they had pre-determined zones that generalized conditions.

Greene said, “Rather than talking about a range of conditions in an area, we would just pull out one spot, talk about the conditions there, and then describe the conditions differently in a different area.

Now maps are are more specific.

Where the conditions are higher, we're showing you that exact area, and where conditions are less severe,” said Greene “We’re highlighting that spatially as well.”

It is information to help the many Colorado outdoor enthusiasts get home safely.

