Colorado avalanche danger hits "extreme" level

COLORADO — Snow is falling so heavily in Colorado’s mountains that avalanche danger warnings on Wednesday were as high as they have been in years.

“We’re dealing with very dangerous conditions across Colorado,” said Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Deputy Director, Brian Lazar

Mapping by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center showed extreme conditions early in the day for the San Juan Mountains at the southern edge of the state.

Later in the day, the warning was lowered to high avalanche danger.

Multiple ranges at the center of the state also showed high avalanche danger.

Whether extreme or high, they are areas to stay away from until conditions improve.

“Traveling anywhere near avalanche terrain is not safe even in dense timber; even in the valley bottoms,” said Lazar, “These are the kinds of avalanches that can knock down big mature trees, destroy structures, and the like.

Lazar compares the recent conditions to 2019 when Colorado experienced a string of massive snow slides.

“Those were extreme conditions. So, this is where we expect very large avalanches of historic size to be running all the way down into the valley bottoms.”

Click herefor the latest avalanche conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

