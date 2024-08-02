Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joins lawsuit against drug company

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a lawsuit against a drug company for alleged fraudulent pricing for eye medication.

Weiser joins the following attorneys general in the suit:



Georgia

Michigan

North Carolina

Texas

Washington

The suit was filed in district court against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a New York-based company.

The complaint alleges they inflated the amount that state Medicaid programs have paid and continue to pay for Eylea, an eye medication. It also alleges that it resulted in the submission of thousands of false claims to Medicaid and millions of dollars in losses to states.

“Companies that defraud Medicaid are undermining health care services and cheating the public,” said Weiser. “We are committed to holding such companies accountable and protecting Colorado health care funds.”

The complaint also alleges that Regeneron was required to include all price concessions for Eylea as part of it reporting, but knowingly failed to include credit card processing fees.

The states allege Regeneron paid these fees so doctors and retina practices that purchased Eylea could use credit cards at know additional costs.

According to the complaint, Regenron falsely inflated each state's Medicaid reimbursement for Eylea. The lawsuit, which was filed on June 25 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, originated as a whistleblower case. The states seek monetary damages and penalties.

___





Head-to-head match up, the Seine bests the Arkansas River In terms of similarities - these two important rivers are as similar as a balance beam routine is to archery: not very. The Seine River has five times the flow rate of the Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.