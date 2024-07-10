Colorado Army National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade welcomes first female commander

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Army National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (MDB) will host a change of command ceremony to welcome its first female commander.

On Thursday, Army Col. Joseph Paladino will relinquish command to Col. Dani S. Williams at Patriot Park Parade Field at Peterson Space Force Base.

“Because of the strategically important 24/7 mission the 100th GMD has in protecting this great nation, it is vital to select the most talented and effective leaders and commanders,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Bren Rogers, commanding general, COARNG. “Col. Paladino has demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and professionalism while serving as the 100th's commander. Col. Willams is the perfect leader to replace Joe. I congratulate her on this great opportunity to lead this unique mission.”

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, will preside over the ceremony.

The 100th MDB's mission is to defend the homeland from intercontinental ballistic missile attacks.

