Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado AG lays out opioid battle plan at El Paso County presentation

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
Phil Weiser at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs
Phil Weiser
Posted at 7:29 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 21:29:09-04

EL PASO COUNTY — An improved and better funded battle plan for fighting the opioid crisis in Colorado is forming. "The funds that come back, all just go to address the opioid epidemic," said Colorado’s Attorney General, Phil Wiser. He held a townhall meeting with leaders from El Paso and Teller Counties to discuss plans for settlement money likely coming to the state because of court action against pharmaceutical companies with ties to opioid marketing and distribution.

Weiser wants settlement dollars divided in a way that gives city and county leadership control over specific plans for their communities. "You all know your community. The premise of this plan is to empower and support bottom up regional based governance."

Over the last ten years over 5,000 people have died from accidental opioid overdoses in Colorado. Another 2,000 from related heroine and fentanyl overdoses. The number of people struggling with addition is far higher. Wiser says the state has only 50% of need drug treatment resources.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community