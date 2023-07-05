Colorado 14ers see decline in climbers in 2022

It’s no secret that Colorado’s natural beauty is key to our state’s tourism and economy, and the pandemic welcomed many people to our parks and mountains. It seems, though, the spike may have only been temporary.

New data shared by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative shows the number of climbers plunged to its lowest level in seven years in 2022, as many several popular peaks saw double-digit percentage declines.

“The number of people hiking 14ers fell consistently across the state and to levels we have not seen in more than seven years,” CFI Executive Director Lloyd F. Athearn said in news release on the findings. “Use continued to fall most dramatically on the peaks closest to Denver due to parking and access restrictions. The only area to see increased hiking traffic was the Mosquito Range, where the re-opening of the Decalibron Loop returned hiking use to more traditional levels.”

The CFI tracks the number of climbers on 14ers each year. In 2022, it found a statewide drop of 8%, while the highest used peaks near the Front Range dropped by 33 percent.

An estimated 279,000 people climbed 14ers in the state last year, the CFI said, marking the lowest visitation seen in seven years.

While many outdoor spots saw booms in attendance during the pandemic, and subsequent drop-offs as cities reopened, the CFI also blamed ongoing access and parking restrictions at popular peaks for the large drops.

Still, there are hundreds of thousands of people bucking the trend and continuing to summit Colorado’s iconic peaks. Denver7 spoke to a group of three friends from across the country, as they ended their Fourth of July climb of Mount Bierstadt — the most popular 14er in Colorado in 2022, according to the CFI. While hail, rain, and thunder cut their hike short — about a hundred feet from the summit, they said — they plan to keep climbing and exploring.

“We saw lots of cool wildlife. Marmots, pikas, mountain goats, some cool birds, ptargmigan,” said Angie Langevin. “So, it was great.”