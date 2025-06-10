Coloradans facing eviction can apply for rental assistance until Wednesday

COLORADO (KOAA) — There's help available right now to Coloradans facing eviction from falling behind on their rent, but, they have to act fast and fill out the pre application form by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Emergency Rental Assistance is available to those who qualify through Colorado's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). Applicants are entered into a random selection and then will be sent an email to complete a full application on the online portal.

To fill out the application and for frequently asked questions, visit DOLA's website. If you need help completing the application, you can call the CARE Center at (303)838-1200.

