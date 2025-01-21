Cold weather impacting Colorado Springs businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cars lining the repair shop. With the cold keeping many at home, JM Auto Repair’s owner Brad May says his repair center is even busier than normal.

“We saw about 25 cars today, and a lot of those were dead batteries," May said. "We weren't here on Saturday or Sunday, but Monday... when we came in, we had quite a few voicemails of dead batteries, and then we we had a few towed in as well.”

In these cool conditions, May’s repair center isn’t the only place that’s had to keep up.

“People kind of trek out for us, kind of no matter what the weather,” said Black Forest Food's Sous Chef Zach Kimbell.

Kimbell said Black Forest Foods was one of the few open stores in Monument Monday. Though the others were closed mainly for the holiday, he said the cafe didn’t open Saturday due to conditions, which hasn’t happened in a while.

“On Saturday, we did close," Kimbell said. "It was less of a we're closing because there's not going to be business and more the owners care about us.”

For these conditions, Kimball says they have a new option for customers: a grab and go section that folks can heat up when they’re snowed in.

“Meals that you can take home, heat up yourself that way you don't have to worry about it," he added. "So, it's been a big shift, specifically in this last month, to us just kind of gearing more towards those take home meals.”

___





Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis has continually courted the good graces of Donald Trump and his new administration as the Republican gets ready to serve a second term in the White House. Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.