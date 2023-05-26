Cold case arrest: Authorities arrest suspect accused of killing father of 4 in Ignacio

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — After more than 14 years, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a 2009 New Year's Day fatal shooting in Ignacio.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2009, Larry Fuller, 49, was walking down a street in Ignacio. He was a diesel mechanic and father of four who had moved to Colorado in 2000.

That evening, he had been at the Sidekick Lounge, located at 677 Goddard Avenue, with his wife celebrating the new year. He left and began to head home. As he walked along the 300 block of Goddard Avenue, he was shot.

He died at the scene.

Investigators said they believed that the shooting may have been the result of an altercation at the bar that evening.

In February 2023, the Ignacio Police Department requested that CBI become the lead agency in the cold case after years of assisting the police department.

CBI talked with witnesses and were able to identify David Hendren, 38, as the suspect.

On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced that Hendren had been arrested at the Navajo Nation in Arizona. He faces a first-degree murder charge. The CBI said he will be extradited to Durango.

No other details were immediately available.

