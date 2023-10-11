Cold ahead: Homeless shelters ready to help

COLORADO SPRINGS — Staff at local homeless shelters watch Colorado weather closely during autumn months.

“We can go from 60s and 70s to 10 degrees very quickly,” said Springs Rescue Mission, Chief Development Officer, Travis Williams.

A sudden shift to cold means a lot more people needing help.

"Being in here in the wintertime is just a blessing. I mean, it really does help, especially for the people that are getting older," said Springs Rescue Mission client, Lance Leavitt.

Leavitt has spent time without a place to call home.

He is currently getting shelter at the springs rescue mission.

He also helps keep facilities going by doing maintenance work.

Injuries from a car crash and the circumstances that followed led to having no place to live.

"[It’s] very difficult to get back on track,” said Leavitt

Springs Rescue Mission offers a place to sleep, clean up, and get something to eat.

Leavitt also talks about services like counseling and training options.

He also knows there are some in the homeless community who avoid coming here.

“I see that all the time. There are people that will refuse to come here, especially a lot of the veterans that have PTSD."

“There are so many stories of individuals who they didn't want to come here, then they came here, and now their lives are moving in a better path,” said Williams

Springs Rescue Mission staff work first to make sure anyone who needs it has a roof over their head and a place to sleep.

The number of people seeking shelter in the summer is around 350.

Staff members know others choose to stay outside because numbers jump closer to 450 when it gets cold.

"Oftentimes it can be a trigger for somebody to say, I can't do this on my own. I really need some help,” Williams, “And sometimes, this can be a catalyst for somebody finding the help that they need and ultimately finding a pathway out of homelessness.”

Some stick with a place to just get out of the cold.

Face-to-face interaction with others is an opportunity to encourage and invite participation in aid programs.

“There are over 25 different partner agencies who are providing mental health services, physical health services, dental health services, to individuals to help them find a pathway out of the rescue mission back into this community,” said Williams.

Increased demand means added expenses and that requires public support through volunteering and donations.

