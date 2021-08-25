COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA is partnering with Southeast Express, My Black Colorado, and the Chinook Center to bring a series of forums over the coming months to highlight programs and challenges in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Join us at noon today (Wednesday, August 25) for the SE Coffee Connect: Changing the Narrative on Diversity and Inclusion

Today, we'll be talking about equity, diversity, and inclusion in our growing community. We'll hear from people working in education and business on the key issues facing the southeast as it relates to growth and representation for all.

Watch with KOAA News5 on your favorite streaming device, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Moderators:



Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA News5 Anchor & Reporter

Marcus Hill, Southeast Express Reporter

Panelists:



Dr. Sandy Ho

Dana Barton

Cory Arcarese

Shonda Johnson

