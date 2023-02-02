Coban Porter charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in connection with deadly Denver crash

DENVER — A University of Denver basketball player — and brother of a Denver Nuggets player — was charged with four felony counts, including DUI, in connection with a deadly crash in Denver in January.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said charges were filed against Coban Porter, 21, on Wednesday. The charges include vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular homicide – reckless driving, vehicular assault – DUI and vehicular assault – reckless driving.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of S. University Boulevard and E. Buchtel Boulevard.

Based on the investigation, police found that Porter had been driving about 50 mph eastbound on E. Buchtel Boulevard and ran a red light at University. He crashed into another driver, who was headed northbound on University, according to a probable cause statement.

The other driver, Katharina Rothman, 42, died at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said her cause of death was blunt force injuries. A 47-year-old passenger in her car was seriously injured.

As police spoke with Porter, they noticed "he displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath," according to the probable cause statement.

Porter is a University of Denver basketball player and the younger brother of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr.

