Club Q management announces details of rebuilding and reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The management of Club Q detailed the timeline and changes Club Q will experience in the coming months.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the club's management detailed the coming changes expected by the fall of this year's reopening.

Management says in collaboration with the City of Colorado Springs, Club Q will be partnering with HB&A to rebuild with a focus on safety and security that can act as a model for LGBTQ spaces across the country.

The new design will also feature a permanent memorial honoring Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump the victims of Club Q.

The digital concept of the new Club Q space should be available within 4-6 weeks.

Management also announced the details of the release of donations to community members, staff, and victims of the shooting on Friday, February 17th.

The release of funds is based on an equitable formula that accounts for individuals' historic average monthly earnings according to management. A net single-sum payout will be distributed for the income lost by employees following the club's three-month closure.

