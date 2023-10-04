Closing for two years: South Catamount reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS — Work is underway for a major maintenance project at South Catamount Reservoir.

Starting mid-October the popular recreation area will be mostly off-limits for two years.

“We're going to do major overhaul,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, Project Manager, Larysa Voronova.

The reservoir is currently draining so maintenance work can happen on the dam.

The last time it was empty was back in 1978.

It means this is the first time anyone has seen the soon-to-be construction and rehab zone in 45 years.

Voronova said, “We'll do visual inspections and other inspections to see what the condition of all of the apparatuses is, and then make a design based off of that and then proceed with construction work.”

The project is similar to the just completed work at the nearby Crystal Reservoir.

It is updating infrastructure and putting sealant on the exposed dam face.

“To protect the water supply and as well as to protect the public to ensure that the dam operates as it's designed that it is safe for the public,” said Voronova.

The work requires closing the area to recreation.

South Catamount Reservoir is mostly off-limits for the next two years.

Recreation can happen at the neighboring North Catamount Reservoir, only access is by foot because the road crosses the closed South Catamount dam.

There was a salvage order issued back in May allowing for unlimited fishing in South Catamount to clear fish from the reservoir before it is emptied.

The area closes to the public October 15, 2023.

Click here for a map of the work area showing what is closing

and what will remain open.

____

